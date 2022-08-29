Menu
2014 Ford Escape

106,482 KM

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

888-350-1594

SE

Location

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

106,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9097405
  Stock #: 99653C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,482 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

