2014 Ford Expedition

$15,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 0 , 9 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9971936

9971936 Stock #: P12545

P12545 VIN: 1FMJK2A50EEF12545

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # P12545

Mileage 230,954 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.