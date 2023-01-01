Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

184,189 KM

$19,485

+ tax & licensing
$19,485

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

Limited - AWD - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

2014 Ford Explorer

Limited - AWD - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$19,485

+ taxes & licensing

184,189KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10285761
  Stock #: B45435
  VIN: 1FM5K8F84EGB45435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B45435
  • Mileage 184,189 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive


Leather Seats
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Panoramic Moonroof
Ambient Lighting
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Pedals
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri-Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Start
SecuriCode Keyless Entry
Power Folding Mirrors
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Smart Access Doors
Roof Rails
Chrome Door Handles
20" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Terrain Select
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine
290hp/ 255lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.


This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-XXXX

306-373-8800

