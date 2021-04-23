Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

181,136 KM

Details Description Features

$16,799

+ tax & licensing
$16,799

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

Sport-4WD,Accident Free,Heated/Cooled Seats

2014 Ford Explorer

Sport-4WD,Accident Free,Heated/Cooled Seats

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$16,799

+ taxes & licensing

181,136KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7012598
  • Stock #: D6624A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 181,136 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Explorer delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20" Unique Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function.-Accident and Smoke Free*This Ford Explorer Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW, Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC -inc: SYNC w/MyFord voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack,, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.*The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you're seeking a roomy, versatile and technically advanced SUV that's more comfortable and fuel-efficient than truck-based vehicles like the Chevrolet Tahoe or, well, a 2010 Explorer, Ford's latest will fit the bill.*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

