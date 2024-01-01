$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
2014 Ford F-150
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
201,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T40423A
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
