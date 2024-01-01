Menu
6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302

2014 Ford F-150

201,000 KM

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

201,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T40423A
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

