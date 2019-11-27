Menu
2014 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

501-2553 Grasswood Road East, Saskatoon, SK S7T 1C8

306-202-6001

$19,306

+ taxes & licensing

  • 196,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4378146
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF2EKF96302
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

