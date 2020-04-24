Menu
2014 Ford F-150

XLT Bluetooth! Cruise Control! Back-Up Camera!

2014 Ford F-150

XLT Bluetooth! Cruise Control! Back-Up Camera!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,788KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4939197
  • Stock #: PH37746
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF3EFA72195
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2014 Ford F-150 XLT! It has a 5.0L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Automatic Headlights! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! AUX & USB Port! Ford SYNC! Sirius XM Option! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera! 12-V Power Outlet!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

