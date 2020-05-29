Menu
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT Bluetooth! 4X4!

2014 Ford F-150

XLT Bluetooth! 4X4!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,819KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5049063
  • Stock #: P37778
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF8EFB04560
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2014 Ford F-150 XLT! It has a 5.0L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 6 Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Traction Control! CD-Player! AUX & USB Port! Sirius XM! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Cruise Control! Automatic Headlights! 6 Passenger Truck! 12-V Power Outlet!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

