2014 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
306-373-8800 EXT.1
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE - BLUETOOTH
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A XLT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE:
Includes power, heated sideview mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators and drivers side auto-dimming feature; auto-dimming rearview mirror; 6-way power drivers seat power-adjustable pedals; MyFord with 4.2" LCD productivity screen in cluster and 4.2" LCD audio and climate control screen in center stack; and leather-wrapped steering wheel with 5-way steering wheel-mounted controls +
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE: Includes Class IV trailer hitch receiver; 7-pin wiring harness; upgraded radiator; auxiliary transmission oil cooler; and SelectShift automatic transmission + SiriusXM Satellite Radio
XLT CHROME PACKAGE: Includes chrome grille surround and C-clamp insert with silver mesh, chrome front tow hooks , 18" chrome-clad aluminum wheels, chrome door handles with black bezels, 5" chrome cab steps, and chrome exhaust tip
Other Features Included:
4x4
Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors
Hands Free Bluetooth Calling and Audio Streaming
Auxiliary and USB Input
CD Player
Power Windows
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Manual Lumbar Adjustment
Privacy Glass
Box Liner
Fog Lights
5.0L V8 Engine
5 & a half ft. box
6 Passenger
Traction and Stability Control
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it's the lowest price in our market and we'll prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1