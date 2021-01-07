Menu
2014 Ford F-150

103,010 KM

Details

$28,534

+ tax & licensing
$28,534

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR SuperCrew 4x4 - 5.0L - REVERSE CAM

2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR SuperCrew 4x4 - 5.0L - REVERSE CAM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,534

+ taxes & licensing

103,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6447988
  • Stock #: F63683
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7EKF63683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,010 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE - BLUETOOTH





EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A XLT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE:

Includes power, heated sideview mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators and drivers side auto-dimming feature; auto-dimming rearview mirror; 6-way power drivers seat power-adjustable pedals; MyFord with 4.2" LCD productivity screen in cluster and 4.2" LCD audio and climate control screen in center stack; and leather-wrapped steering wheel with 5-way steering wheel-mounted controls +



TRAILER TOW PACKAGE: Includes Class IV trailer hitch receiver; 7-pin wiring harness; upgraded radiator; auxiliary transmission oil cooler; and SelectShift automatic transmission + SiriusXM Satellite Radio



XLT CHROME PACKAGE: Includes chrome grille surround and C-clamp insert with silver mesh, chrome front tow hooks , 18" chrome-clad aluminum wheels, chrome door handles with black bezels, 5" chrome cab steps, and chrome exhaust tip



Other Features Included:



4x4

Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors

Hands Free Bluetooth Calling and Audio Streaming

Auxiliary and USB Input

CD Player

Power Windows

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Manual Lumbar Adjustment

Privacy Glass

Box Liner

Fog Lights

5.0L V8 Engine

5 & a half ft. box

6 Passenger

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it's the lowest price in our market and we'll prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

