2014 Ford F-150

292,599 KM

Details Description Features

$20,400

+ tax & licensing
$20,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 -4X4, Remote Start **As Traded / Mechanics Special **

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 -4X4, Remote Start **As Traded / Mechanics Special **

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$20,400

+ taxes & licensing

292,599KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7802130
  • Stock #: 3758A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 292,599 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford F-150 FX4F-150 FX4, 4D SuperCrew, 3.5L V6, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, 4WD, Black, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Clock/Single-CD, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Ford FX4 F-150 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

