CARFAX Canada One OwnerCARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents*** AS TRADED / MECHANICS SPECIAL ***2014 Ford F-150 FX4F-150 FX4, 4D SuperCrew, 3.5L V6, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, 4WD, Black, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Clock/Single-CD, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Ford FX4 F-150 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic.Reviews:* Owner reviews are few and far between online, though a scan of your writer's notes from past test drives of the Raptor indicate that potential owners can expect fun to drive handling on any surface, pleasing power with the 6.2L engine, a smooth and comfortable highway drive, and unique, distinctive and exclusive looks. High capability and a great driving position helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
