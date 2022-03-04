Menu
2014 Ford F-150

143,978 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR SuperCab 4WD, Backup Cam 143K

2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR SuperCab 4WD, Backup Cam 143K

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

143,978KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8494638
  Stock #: C45150
  VIN: 1FTFX1EF7EFC45150

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C45150
  • Mileage 143,978 KM

Very nice XLT XTR 5.0L 4x4, well equipped with a.t.c., p. windows, locks, mirrors, Backup Cam, Bluetooth and more. Can be sen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00. Call 306-242-2323 or text 306-280-5523

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power pedals
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Tow Hooks
Extended Cab
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Reverse Park Assist Sensors
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Optional Seating: 5
Standard Seating: 6
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror: Opt.
Anti Start Theft
Bench Seats Split

