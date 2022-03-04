2014 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 9 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8494638

8494638 Stock #: C45150

C45150 VIN: 1FTFX1EF7EFC45150

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C45150

Mileage 143,978 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Running Boards full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer tilt steering Trip Computer remote start Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Traction Control System Anti Lock Brakes SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Power pedals Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Mechanical Tow Hooks Additional Features Extended Cab Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Reverse Park Assist Sensors Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Front Split Bench Seat Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET Optional Seating: 5 Standard Seating: 6 Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror: Opt. Anti Start Theft Bench Seats Split

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.