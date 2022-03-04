$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
XLT XTR SuperCab 4WD, Backup Cam 143K
Location
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2
143,978KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8494638
- Stock #: C45150
- VIN: 1FTFX1EF7EFC45150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Very nice XLT XTR 5.0L 4x4, well equipped with a.t.c., p. windows, locks, mirrors, Backup Cam, Bluetooth and more. Can be sen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00. Call 306-242-2323 or text 306-280-5523
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power pedals
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Tow Hooks
Extended Cab
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Reverse Park Assist Sensors
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Optional Seating: 5
Standard Seating: 6
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror: Opt.
Anti Start Theft
Bench Seats Split
