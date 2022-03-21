Menu
2014 Ford F-150

127,103 KM

Details Description Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

127,103KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8822204
  Stock #: F8606B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F8606B
  • Mileage 127,103 KM

Vehicle Description

F150, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

