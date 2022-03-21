$23,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2014 Ford F-150
2014 Ford F-150
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing
127,103KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8822204
- Stock #: F8606B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal Grey
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F8606B
- Mileage 127,103 KM
Vehicle Description
F150, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3