2014 Ford F-150

$23,800 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 1 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8822204

8822204 Stock #: F8606B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Charcoal Grey

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F8606B

Mileage 127,103 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Interior Immobilizer Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.