2014 Ford F-150

181,494 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT NO ACCIDENTS, LIFTED, AFTERMARKET RIMS & TIRES

2014 Ford F-150

XLT NO ACCIDENTS, LIFTED, AFTERMARKET RIMS & TIRES

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,494KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: PP1978
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF3EKD87666

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 181,494 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $190B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839 or Jason 306-951-8414

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

