2014 Ford F-350

289,695 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2014 Ford F-350

2014 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW LARIAT 6.7L DIESEL

2014 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW LARIAT 6.7L DIESEL

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

289,695KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8708810
  Stock #: K39659
  VIN: 1FT8W3BT2EEA39659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # K39659
  • Mileage 289,695 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Immobilizer
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

