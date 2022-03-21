$31,995+ tax & licensing
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW LARIAT 6.7L DIESEL
Location
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
289,695KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8708810
- Stock #: K39659
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT2EEA39659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 289,695 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Immobilizer
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Restriction Features
