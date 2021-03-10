Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fiesta

107,559 KM

Details Description Features

$8,729

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,729

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE - LOW KM - BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE - LOW KM - BLUETOOTH

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 6820667
  2. 6820667
  3. 6820667
  4. 6820667
  5. 6820667
  6. 6820667
  7. 6820667
  8. 6820667
  9. 6820667
  10. 6820667
  11. 6820667
  12. 6820667
  13. 6820667
  14. 6820667
  15. 6820667
  16. 6820667
  17. 6820667
  18. 6820667
  19. 6820667
  20. 6820667
Contact Seller

$8,729

+ taxes & licensing

107,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6820667
  • Stock #: 218439
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ2EM218439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Steering Wheel

Bluetooth Streaming/Calling

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Auxiliary/USB Input

CD Player

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

15" Alloy Wheels

Traction and Stability Control

Automatic Transmission

1.6L Four Cylinder Engine



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle" by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2011 Mercedes-Benz S...
 20,370 KM
$44,854 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 156,720 KM
$14,574 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Legacy 3...
 35,785 KM
$22,901 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory