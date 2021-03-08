Menu
2014 Ford Flex

76,330 KM

$22,048

+ tax & licensing
$22,048

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Ford Flex

2014 Ford Flex

Limited - AWD - 301A - ADAPTIVE CRUISE

2014 Ford Flex

Limited - AWD - 301A - ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$22,048

+ taxes & licensing

76,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6686942
  • Stock #: D39333
  • VIN: 2FMHK6D88EBD39333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,330 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED & COOLED SEATS - PANORAMIC MOONROOF



301A PACKAGE INCLUDES:



Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning w/ Brake Support

Active Park Assist

Heated and Cooled 1st-row Seats

10-way Power Drivers Seat

Power-tilt/-Telescoping Steering Column

20" Polished Aluminum Wheels



Leather Interior

Memory 8-Way Power Seats

Heated Front and Rear Seats

Cooling Front Seats

Power Lumbar

Navigation

Multipanel Vista Moonroof

BLIS - Blindspot Information System

Bluetooth

Reverse Camera and Parking Sensors

Satellite Radio w/ Auxiliary & USB Input

20" Alloy Wheels

Power Driver & Passenger Seats

Memory Seat Settings

Power Hatch

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Power Windows

Auto Climate Control w/ Separate Passenger & Rear Zone Control

Adaptive Cruise Control

Remote Start

Push Button Start

Keyless Entry

Fog Lights

Privacy Glass

Traction & Stability Control

Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Homelink Garage Door Opener

Tow Package

3.5L V6 Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves.



Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-XXXX

306-373-8800 EXT.1

