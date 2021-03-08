2014 Ford Flex

+ taxes & licensing
306-373-8800 EXT.1
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
+ taxes & licensing
HEATED & COOLED SEATS - PANORAMIC MOONROOF
301A PACKAGE INCLUDES:
Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning w/ Brake Support
Active Park Assist
Heated and Cooled 1st-row Seats
10-way Power Drivers Seat
Power-tilt/-Telescoping Steering Column
20" Polished Aluminum Wheels
Leather Interior
Memory 8-Way Power Seats
Heated Front and Rear Seats
Cooling Front Seats
Power Lumbar
Navigation
Multipanel Vista Moonroof
BLIS - Blindspot Information System
Bluetooth
Reverse Camera and Parking Sensors
Satellite Radio w/ Auxiliary & USB Input
20" Alloy Wheels
Power Driver & Passenger Seats
Memory Seat Settings
Power Hatch
Power Locks
Power Mirrors - Heated
Power Windows
Auto Climate Control w/ Separate Passenger & Rear Zone Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Traction & Stability Control
Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel
Homelink Garage Door Opener
Tow Package
3.5L V6 Engine
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves.
Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1