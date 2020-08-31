2014 Ford Focus

+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5
306-994-7779
+ taxes & licensing
This is a CLEAN TITLE Hatchback, on top of that a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.This Hatchback has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners and you can expect increased fuel mileage with the manual transmission.This reliable 4 Cylinder engine is one of the most economical engines on the market and the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.It's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go, furthermore the Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music, in addition to the AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones. The keyless entry feature adds to security and convenience, meanwhile the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The cruise control gives you better control over your speed, not to mention the security system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents, meanwhile the tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations. The rear spoiler is elegant and effective at high speeds, whats more is you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows.The traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions, in addition to the steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road. The cargo shade keeps the sunlight and unwanted visitors away from your belongings.... Read the full description on our Website at:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5