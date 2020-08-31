Menu
2014 Ford Focus

100,250 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

ST

2014 Ford Focus

ST

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-994-7779

Sale Price

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5828454
  • Stock #: 267647
  • VIN: 1FADP3L96EL267647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 267647
  • Mileage 100,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a CLEAN TITLE Hatchback, on top of that a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.This Hatchback has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners and you can expect increased fuel mileage with the manual transmission.This reliable 4 Cylinder engine is one of the most economical engines on the market and the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.It's easy to see why keyless start is a godsend for multitaskers on the go, furthermore the Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music, in addition to the AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones. The keyless entry feature adds to security and convenience, meanwhile the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The cruise control gives you better control over your speed, not to mention the security system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents, meanwhile the tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations. The rear spoiler is elegant and effective at high speeds, whats more is you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows.The traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions, in addition to the steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road. The cargo shade keeps the sunlight and unwanted visitors away from your belongings.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Floor mats
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Security alarm system
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

