2014 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Floor mats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Seating Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Keyless Start Four wheel disc brakes Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

