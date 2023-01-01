$CALL+ tax & licensing
306-934-1822
2014 Ford Mustang
V6 Premium PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER,HEATED SEATS,REMOTE START
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 61,646 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 FORD MUSTANG's iconic extended hood and short rear deck mark the 40-year history, MUSTANG's ferocious shark-like nose conveys an elusive feeling to us. The extremely muscular shape exudes a kind of wildness from the inside. The fashionable and functional interior shape and its precise manufacturing process are commendable. The charcoal black leather and green quilted seats make people feel the Sophisticated technology.
Under its fierce shark-like hood, it is equipped with a 3.7L V6 engine with an output power of up to 309 horsepower and a maximum torque of 379NM. The transmission system is equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and the traditional handbrake is retained in the car. Just pull it lightly, and you can experience the wonderful moment of drifting, allowing you to change from a novice to a master in a second, experience the speed and passion of driving.
Are you a little bit excited? Give us a call today, all applications accepted, financing available. VIP Hotline (306) 934-1822 & book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
