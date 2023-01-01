Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Mustang

61,646 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER,HEATED SEATS,REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER,HEATED SEATS,REMOTE START

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 10155744
  2. 10155744
  3. 10155744
  4. 10155744
  5. 10155744
  6. 10155744
  7. 10155744
  8. 10155744
  9. 10155744
  10. 10155744
  11. 10155744
  12. 10155744
  13. 10155744
  14. 10155744
  15. 10155744
  16. 10155744
  17. 10155744
  18. 10155744
  19. 10155744
  20. 10155744
  21. 10155744
  22. 10155744
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,646KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155744
  • Stock #: P39435
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8EM1E5307800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P39435
  • Mileage 61,646 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 FORD MUSTANG's iconic extended hood and short rear deck mark the 40-year history, MUSTANG's ferocious shark-like nose conveys an elusive feeling to us. The extremely muscular shape exudes a kind of wildness from the inside. The fashionable and functional interior shape and its precise manufacturing process are commendable. The charcoal black leather and green quilted seats make people feel the Sophisticated technology.



Under its fierce shark-like hood, it is equipped with a 3.7L V6 engine with an output power of up to 309 horsepower and a maximum torque of 379NM. The transmission system is equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and the traditional handbrake is retained in the car. Just pull it lightly, and you can experience the wonderful moment of drifting, allowing you to change from a novice to a master in a second, experience the speed and passion of driving.


Are you a little bit excited? Give us a call today, all applications accepted, financing available. VIP Hotline (306) 934-1822 & book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 120,968 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Frontier...
 93,299 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 143,359 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory