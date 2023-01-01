Menu
2014 Ford Mustang

90,169 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

V6 Rear Parking Assist! Heated Seats!

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Rear Parking Assist! Heated Seats!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,169KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10410747
  • Stock #: BP2356C
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM2E5206108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 90,169 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Mustang Coupe $19,995 Plus Tax 3.7 L, 6 Cyl, VIN#: 1ZVBP8AM2E5206108 90,169 Km, RWD, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window/Seats, Rear Parking Assist, Heated Seats, Bluetooth & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

