2014 Ford Mustang

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Fixed antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Safety AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features 3.55 Axle Ratio Driver foot rest Front map lights SHAKER SOUND SYSTEM Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Front Cupholder digital signal processor Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Door Bins Rear-wheel drive Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Aluminum Spare Wheel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Fixed Rear Windows Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off 61 L Fuel Tank Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Engine: 5.0L 4V Ti-VCT V8 Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Tires: P235/50R18 AS 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 370w Regular Amplifier 60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack Radio: Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Clock -inc: audio input jack and steering wheel audio controls Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System 8 Performance Speakers Wheels: 18 x 8 Wide Spoke Painted Aluminum -inc: Bright alloy Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, 4-way manual adjustable head restraints and driver power lumbar FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Aluminum Gear Shifter Material

