Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Mustang

128,564 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

GT w/Leather, Heated Seats, Cruise, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Mustang

GT w/Leather, Heated Seats, Cruise, A/C

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

  1. 6459940
  2. 6459940
  3. 6459940
  4. 6459940
  5. 6459940
  6. 6459940
  7. 6459940
  8. 6459940
  9. 6459940
  10. 6459940
  11. 6459940
  12. 6459940
  13. 6459940
  14. 6459940
  15. 6459940
  16. 6459940
  17. 6459940
  18. 6459940
Contact Seller

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

128,564KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6459940
  • Stock #: 14158B
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8CF7E5218348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 14158B
  • Mileage 128,564 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ford Mustang GT that you won't find in your average vehicle. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
3.55 Axle Ratio
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
SHAKER SOUND SYSTEM
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Rear-wheel drive
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Fixed Rear Windows
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
61 L Fuel Tank
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Engine: 5.0L 4V Ti-VCT V8
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Tires: P235/50R18 AS
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
370w Regular Amplifier
60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack
Radio: Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Clock -inc: audio input jack and steering wheel audio controls
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
8 Performance Speakers
Wheels: 18 x 8 Wide Spoke Painted Aluminum -inc: Bright alloy
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, 4-way manual adjustable head restraints and driver power lumbar
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From O'Brians Automotive

2016 Dodge Journey CVP
 60,611 KM
$15,600 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Accent ...
 71,187 KM
$11,600 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang V6
 46,780 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-5626

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory