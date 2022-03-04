$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2014 Ford Mustang
2014 Ford Mustang
SIRIUS XM, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, RWD, V6 ENGINE, A/C, SYNC
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
60,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8516360
- Stock #: P38884
- VIN: 1ZVBP8AM1E5312484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P38884
- Mileage 60,001 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1