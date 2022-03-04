Menu
2014 Ford Mustang

60,001 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

SIRIUS XM, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, RWD, V6 ENGINE, A/C, SYNC

2014 Ford Mustang

SIRIUS XM, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, RWD, V6 ENGINE, A/C, SYNC

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8516360
  Stock #: P38884
  VIN: 1ZVBP8AM1E5312484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P38884
  • Mileage 60,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-XXXX

306-934-1822

