2014 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8516360

8516360 Stock #: P38884

P38884 VIN: 1ZVBP8AM1E5312484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P38884

Mileage 60,001 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.