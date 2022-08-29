2014 Ford Mustang

$11,800 + taxes & licensing 2 2 9 , 6 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9116758

9116758 Stock #: F5140B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # F5140B

Mileage 229,619 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Front Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.