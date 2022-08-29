$11,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang
- RWD
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$11,800
- Listing ID: 9116758
- Stock #: F5140B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 229,619 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Mustang boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/228 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Local Trade.*This Ford Mustang Features the Following Options *Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.*Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
