2014 Ford Mustang

229,619 KM

Details Description Features

$11,800

+ tax & licensing
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

- RWD

2014 Ford Mustang

- RWD

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

229,619KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9116758
  • Stock #: F5140B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # F5140B
  • Mileage 229,619 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Mustang boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/228 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Local Trade.*This Ford Mustang Features the Following Options *Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.*Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

