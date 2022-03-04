Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

219,387 KM

Details Description Features

$29,997

+ tax & licensing
$29,997

+ taxes & licensing

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$29,997

+ taxes & licensing

219,387KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8559113
  • Stock #: FT1269
  • VIN: 3GTU2WEJ3EG429944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 219,387 KM

Vehicle Description


This vehicle comes with a courtesy 1 Year/Unlimited KM Powertrain Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.

Financing is available on this vehicle! Own this for only $467/Bi-Weekly on a 3 year maximum term at 4.99%! Inquire today for great interest rates and terms, on approved credit.

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

6.2L V8

219,387km Approx.

4 Wheel Drive

6 Speed Automatic

3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Heavy Locking Rear Differential

Features:Remote Start, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Sunroof, USB Input, Power Outlet, Towing Package, Heated Steering Wheel, BOSE Sound System, Lane Assist, and more!

Mechanical and Condition:This absolutely loaded, great condition Denali is a must have. Dont let the odometer being over 200k put you off, this Sierra features the ever reliable 6.2L V8 engine. It has been well kept for over the years and is ready for a great new owner. Inspected prior to listing, fresh synthetic oil change and differential fluid change performed. Brake pads are at 8mm all around, tires are in good shape. Saskatchewan vehicle. Come check it out today before its gone!

All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.

Dealer License Number #332702

Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/

Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $90/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all.

Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at ultra-low wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!

Any finance payments quoted in ads are calculated with $0 down payment, at an average of 6.99% interest, on approved credit including a $399 taxable lender fee. In-house financing is not offered or available, all financing it is done through various licensed lenders and financial institutions. Rates, fees and payments subject to change, depending on personal credit and approvals.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

