2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 2 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9282868

9282868 Stock #: BP1999C

BP1999C VIN: 3GTU2TEH5EG529023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 175,289 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.