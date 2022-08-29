Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

175,289 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 9282868
  2. 9282868
  3. 9282868
  4. 9282868
  5. 9282868
  6. 9282868
  7. 9282868
  8. 9282868
  9. 9282868
  10. 9282868
  11. 9282868
  12. 9282868
  13. 9282868
  14. 9282868
  15. 9282868
  16. 9282868
  17. 9282868
  18. 9282868
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,289KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9282868
  • Stock #: BP1999C
  • VIN: 3GTU2TEH5EG529023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,289 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 $21,995 Plus Tax
4.3 L, 6 CYL VIN#: 3GCPKSE3XBG169822
175,289 Km, 4X4, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, CD, AUX, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 111,793 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
175,289 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 ST
 162,773 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory