2014 GMC Sierra 1500

183,643 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

183,643KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9581182
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC9EG477440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,643 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Climate Control
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

