2014 GMC Terrain

Additional Features Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen

3.53 Axle Ratio

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger

Power windows, express down, all 4 windows

Glove box, non-locking

Antenna, roof mounted

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area

Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support

Door handles, body colour

Spare tire, compact spare

Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass

Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower

Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows

Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass

Grille, charcoal with chrome surround

Roof rails, charcoal

Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters

Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch

Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions

Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror

Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster

Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround, and deep centre console

Mirror, inside rear-view auto dimming

Driver information centre -inc: personalization, vehicle info

Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel

Lighting, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control

Lighting, front halogen fog lights

Airbags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted

Airbags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection

Chrome accents for headlamps, side windows and liftgate

Fascia, body colour front & rear

Windshield wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash

Windshield wipers and washers, rear intermittent

Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts

Console, centre -inc: armrest, (2) cupholders and concealed storage

Cup holders, (1) bottle holder in each door

Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, fuel gauge, outside temperature in radio display

Power outlets, (4) auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area

Seating, rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders

Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline

All wheel drive, active electronic

Alternator, 120 amp

Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection

Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS, panic assist and hill hold-assist

Emissions, federal

Emissions, federal requirements

Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life

Exhaust system, stainless steel, single

Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity

GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)

Stabilizer bars, front and rear

Suspension system -inc: front independent, strut type coil springs, rear independent trailer arm w/(3) lateral locating links, coil springs

Suspension system, soft ride suspension

Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg

Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, upper instrument panel centre channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer

Airbags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal airbags

Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...

