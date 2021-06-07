2014 GMC Terrain

$17,400 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 1 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ASHEN GREY METALLIC

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 124,142 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection Smart Device Integration ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD) Requires Subscription

