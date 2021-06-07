Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Terrain

124,142 KM

Details Description Features

$17,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE - AWD, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE - AWD, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 7268789
  2. 7268789
  3. 7268789
Contact Seller

$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

124,142KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7268789
  • Stock #: 3440B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASHEN GREY METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2014 GMC Terrain SLE - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models. 24 Months - 0%. 36 Months - 3.49%. 48 Months - 3.49%* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile AppFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Terrain SLE,, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, AWD, Charcoal, Cloth, 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Power Lumbar Support, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic Front Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Charcoal Roof Rails, Convenience Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Seats, IntelliLink, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio/Cruise Ctrls, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Pioneer Premium 250-Watt 8-Speaker Audio System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3SB, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Colour Touch/MP3 CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start System, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control.This Terrain SLE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC SLE-2 Terrain 2.4L I4 DI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2016 Jeep Compass Hi...
 129,050 KM
$16,490 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Terrain SLE...
 124,142 KM
$17,400 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 176,711 KM
$11,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory