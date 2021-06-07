+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!2014 GMC Terrain SLE - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models. 24 Months - 0%. 36 Months - 3.49%. 48 Months - 3.49%* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile AppFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Terrain SLE,, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4 DI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, AWD, Charcoal, Cloth, 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Power Lumbar Support, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic Front Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Charcoal Roof Rails, Convenience Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Seats, IntelliLink, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio/Cruise Ctrls, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Pioneer Premium 250-Watt 8-Speaker Audio System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3SB, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Colour Touch/MP3 CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start System, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control.This Terrain SLE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC SLE-2 Terrain 2.4L I4 DI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1