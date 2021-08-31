Menu
2014 GMC Terrain

87,534 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

SLE-2 AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MUCH MORE

SLE-2 AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MUCH MORE

Location

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

87,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7693330
  • Stock #: BP1501C
  • VIN: 2GKFLWEK1E6311213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,534 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2 AWD $17,495 Plus Tax
2.4L, 4 CYL VIN# 2GKFLWEK1E6311213
87,534 Km, AWD, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk, CD , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.............

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

