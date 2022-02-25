$15,297+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,297
+ taxes & licensing
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
306-244-7878
2014 GMC Terrain
2014 GMC Terrain
SLE-2
Location
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3
306-244-7878
$15,297
+ taxes & licensing
142,692KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8324865
- VIN: 2GKFLWEK4E6384656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 142,692 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle comes with a courtesy 1 Year/Unlimited KM Powertrain Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.
Financing is available on this vehicle! Own this for only $184/Bi-Weekly on a 4 year maximum term! Inquire today for great interest rates and terms, on approved credit.
2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2
All Wheel Drive
2.5L 4 Cylinder
142,692km Approx.
Features:Remote Start, Bluetooth, Power Seat, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, and more!
Mechanical and Condition:Inspected prior to listing. New Tie Rod, New Lower Ball Joint, New Windshield, 4 Brand New Tires, and a Wheel Alignment!
No accident history on CarFax report, Saskatchewan vehicle. Runs and drives very well, all in all a very clean, well kept vehicle with brand new tires and a command start! Come check it out today before its gone!
All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.
Dealer License Number #332702
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/
Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $90/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all.
Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at ultra-low wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!
Any finance payments quoted in ads are calculated with $0 down payment, at an average of 5.99% to 6.99% interest, on approved credit including a $399 taxable lender fee. In-house financing is not offered or available, all financing it is done through various licensed lenders and financial institutions. Rates, fees and payments subject to change, depending on personal credit and approvals.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3