+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V EX $14,995 Plus Tax
2.4 L, 4 CYL VIN# 2HKRM4H52EH113333
241,218 Km, AWD, 5 Speed Automatic, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Power Win/L , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3