2014 Honda CR-V

241,218 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

EX

Location

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

241,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8100880
  • Stock #: BP1641
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H52EH113333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 241,218 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda CR-V EX $14,995 Plus Tax
2.4 L, 4 CYL VIN# 2HKRM4H52EH113333
241,218 Km, AWD, 5 Speed Automatic, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Power Win/L , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

