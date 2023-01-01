Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

165,871 KM

$11,889

$11,889

+ tax & licensing
$11,889

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

L HEATED SEATS - MANUAL - LOCAL VEHICLE

2014 Hyundai Accent

L HEATED SEATS - MANUAL - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$11,889

+ taxes & licensing

165,871KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9812962
  • Stock #: 149917
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE7EU149917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control




1.6L - 4 Cylinder Engine
138hp/ 123lb-ft Torque
6 Speed Manual Transmission
14" Wheels




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.


This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.


At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

