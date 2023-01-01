2014 Hyundai Accent ...

$11,889 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 8 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9812962

9812962 Stock #: 149917

149917 VIN: KMHCT5AE7EU149917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 149917

Mileage 165,871 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.