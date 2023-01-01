Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

56,757 KM

$19,780

$19,780

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

GT GLS w/ Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats

GT GLS w/ Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

56,757KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9523582
  • Stock #: V-72228
  • VIN: KMHD35LH5EU181650

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,757 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / ELANTRA GT GLS TRIM / HATCHBACK / FWD / 2.0 L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / USB Port / Panoramic Sunroof / GREAT FOR A DAILY COMMUTER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Panoramic Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

