Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

107,300 KM

Details Description Features

$17,604

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,604

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Premium XL PREMIUM AWD - HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Premium XL PREMIUM AWD - HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 6022701
  2. 6022701
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,604

+ taxes & licensing

107,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6022701
  • Stock #: 084438
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF0EU084438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,300 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL VEHICLE - BLUETOOTH



AWD

Heated Front and Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

CD Player

Power Hatch

Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjustments

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Smart Steering With Options Between Normal, Sport, and Comfort

Parking Sensors

Remote Keyless Entry

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

18" Alloy Wheels

3.3L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 126,600 KM
$21,933 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 56,800 KM
$18,564 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 67,400 KM
$12,925 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory