2014 Hyundai Sonata

Vehicle Features

Trim Leather Steering Wheel Chrome Grille Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Chrome bodyside insert Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 65 L Fuel Tank Tires: P205/65R16 3.32 Axle Ratio Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC MPI -inc: lithium-polymer battery powered electric motor Hybrid Electric Motor Transmission: 6-Speed Electronic Automatic w/OD -inc: shift lock and SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Streaming Audio Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy -inc: (Hybrid Design) Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Heated Multi Adjustable Bucket Front Seats -inc: active head restraints (height adjustable), seatback pockets and heated front seats (2 stage)

