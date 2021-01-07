2014 Hyundai Sonata

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Illuminated locking glove box
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC MPI -inc: lithium-polymer battery powered electric motor
Transmission: 6-Speed Electronic Automatic w/OD -inc: shift lock and SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy -inc: (Hybrid Design)
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Heated Multi Adjustable Bucket Front Seats -inc: active head restraints (height adjustable), seatback pockets and heated front seats (2 stage)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.