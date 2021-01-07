Menu
2014 Hyundai Sonata

174,554 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Hybrid Sedan

Location

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,554KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6422500
  • Stock #: P10958
  • VIN: KMHEC4A48EA110958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 174,554 KM

Vehicle Features

Leather Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Chrome bodyside insert
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
65 L Fuel Tank
Tires: P205/65R16
3.32 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC MPI -inc: lithium-polymer battery powered electric motor
Hybrid Electric Motor
Transmission: 6-Speed Electronic Automatic w/OD -inc: shift lock and SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Streaming Audio
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy -inc: (Hybrid Design)
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Heated Multi Adjustable Bucket Front Seats -inc: active head restraints (height adjustable), seatback pockets and heated front seats (2 stage)

