2014 Hyundai Tucson

138,064 KM

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2014 Hyundai Tucson

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GL

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

138,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9204430
  Stock #: F6423B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Garnet Red Mica
  • Interior Colour TAUPE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr Auto GL, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
GARNET RED MICA
TAUPE CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

