2014 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
Used
239,138KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJLAB0EW115988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 239,138 KM
Vehicle Description
CherokeeSport
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
True Blue Pearlcoat
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: TBA (STD)
