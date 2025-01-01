Menu
Account
Sign In
CherokeeSport

2014 Jeep Cherokee

239,138 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
13066045

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
239,138KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJLAB0EW115988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,138 KM

Vehicle Description

CherokeeSport

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
True Blue Pearlcoat
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: TBA (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK Limited for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK Limited 70,084 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Ford Explorer XLT 46,821 KM $39,942 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx 191,793 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2014 Jeep Cherokee