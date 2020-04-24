2014 Jeep Cherokee

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic

TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD)

NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)

3.517 Axle Ratio

RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation GPS Antenna Input

LUXURY GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Power Liftgate Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats High Intensity Discharge Headlamps

Requires Subscription

ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: Dual Bright Exhaust Tips 3.251 Axle Ratio

TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness

