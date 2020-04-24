Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,265KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4918911
  • Stock #: 99127A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS8EW163319
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4WD 4dr Limited, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD)
  • NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
  • 3.517 Axle Ratio
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation GPS Antenna Input
  • LUXURY GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Power Liftgate Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: Dual Bright Exhaust Tips 3.251 Axle Ratio
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

