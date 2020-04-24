2014 Jeep Cherokee

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
- TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD)
- NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
- 3.517 Axle Ratio
- RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation GPS Antenna Input
- LUXURY GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Power Liftgate Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
- Requires Subscription
- ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: Dual Bright Exhaust Tips 3.251 Axle Ratio
- TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.