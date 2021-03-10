+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport $14995 + Tax
2.4L 4CYL, VIN#1C4PJMAB3EW203648
106k, 4X4, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air & Much more Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @306-514-8056 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3