2014 Jeep Cherokee

106,319 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Sport 4x4, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH,CRUISE CONTROL & MUCH MORE

Location

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

106,319KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6701867
  • Stock #: BP1201
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB3EW203648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,319 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport $14995 + Tax
2.4L 4CYL, VIN#1C4PJMAB3EW203648
106k, 4X4, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air & Much more Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @306-514-8056 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

