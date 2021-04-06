Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Cherokee

78,849 KM

Details Description Features

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

78,849KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6952012
  • Stock #: G4321A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Indigo Blue/Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,849 KM

Vehicle Description

Cherokee Limited Fwd

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
GVW/Payload Rating
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
True Blue Pearlcoat
Single Disc Remote CD Player
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
3.25 AXLE RATIO
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
WiFi Hotspot
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
INDIGO BLUE/BROWN PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Smart Device Integration
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Power Liftgate Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/ACCESS/NAV -inc: SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required) HD Radio Uconnect Access (subscription required) 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscri...
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: Pentastar GVW/Payload Rating 3.25 Axle Ratio Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Forward Collision Mitigation ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 15,337 KM
$37,000 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry XLE
 40,666 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 39,502 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory