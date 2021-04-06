2014 Jeep Cherokee

-
Listing ID: 6952012
-
Stock #: G4321A
-
Exterior Colour
True Blue Pearlcoat
-
Interior Colour
Indigo Blue/Brown
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
78,849 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Tires - Front Performance
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Single Disc Remote CD Player
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
INDIGO BLUE/BROWN PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Power Liftgate Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/ACCESS/NAV -inc: SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required) HD Radio Uconnect Access (subscription required) 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscri...
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: Pentastar GVW/Payload Rating 3.25 Axle Ratio Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Forward Collision Mitigation ...
