2014 Jeep Cherokee

101,751 KM

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Latitude

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

101,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7324943
  • Stock #: G1921A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Cherokee North 4x4 3.2

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC -inc: 1 speed PTU (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
3.52 AXLE RATIO
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: Pentastar Dual Bright Exhaust Tips 3.25 Axle Ratio
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go Remote Start System SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Automatic Headlamps Cargo Net Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Power 8-Way Dri...
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT/ACCESS -inc: For Details Go To DriveUconnect.com Uconnect Access (subscription required) 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details GPS Antenna Input
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats

