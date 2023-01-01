$15,723+ tax & licensing
$15,723
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2014 Jeep Compass
Sport NORTH - 4X4 - BLUETOOTH - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
150,283KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9701518
- Stock #: 819940
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB7ED819940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,283 KM
Vehicle Description
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Body Colour Spoiler
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille Trim Surround
17" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
4 Wheel Drive
2.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine
172hp/ 165lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
