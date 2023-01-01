Menu
2014 Jeep Compass

150,283 KM

Details Description Features

$15,723

+ tax & licensing
$15,723

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

Sport NORTH - 4X4 - BLUETOOTH - LOCAL VEHICLE

2014 Jeep Compass

Sport NORTH - 4X4 - BLUETOOTH - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$15,723

+ taxes & licensing

150,283KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9701518
  • Stock #: 819940
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB7ED819940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 819940
  • Mileage 150,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Mesh Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column




Exterior Features:


Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Body Colour Spoiler
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille Trim Surround
17" Alloy Wheels




Drivers Assistance:


Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control




Performance Features:


4 Wheel Drive
2.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine
172hp/ 165lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.


This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.


At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Quick Links
