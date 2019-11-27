Menu
2014 Jeep G Cherokee Laredo

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,391KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4394718
  • Stock #: TP8098A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG1EC425493
Exterior Colour
Bright White Clear Coat
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door

FRESH TRADE This vehicle has been deemed non-roadworthy by ourstandards due to many possible reasons. However our pricing reflects thecondition of this vehicle. We will not sell this vehicle without your ownvisual inspection as well as any other inspection you choose. May have - MECHANICAL ISSUES - COSMETIC ISSUES - HIGHER THAN AVERAGE MILEAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

