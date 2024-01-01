Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

144,160 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1727994208
  2. 1727994208
  3. 1727994208
  4. 1727994208
  5. 1727994208
  6. 1727994208
  7. 1727994208
  8. 1727994208
  9. 1727994208
  10. 1727994208
  11. 1727994208
  12. 1727994208
  13. 1727994208
  14. 1727994208
  15. 1727994208
  16. 1727994208
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,160KM
VIN 1C4RJFBGXEC514784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,160 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2017 Ford Explorer SPORT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Explorer SPORT 96,240 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Lexus NX 200t 55,924 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester CONVENIENCE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Subaru Forester CONVENIENCE 71,377 KM $31,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee