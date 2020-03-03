Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo Navigation! Heated Seats & Steering Wheel!

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo Navigation! Heated Seats & Steering Wheel!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  138,589KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4772712
  Stock #: P37582
  VIN: 1C4RJFAG9EC368007
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo! It has a 3.6L 6Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 8-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Automatic Headlights! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Cruise Control! AUX & USB Port! SD Card Option! 12-V Power Outlet! Driving Modes - Sand, Snow, Mud & Rock! Hill Assist! Dual Zone Temperature Controls! ECO Mode! Traction Control! Heated Seats! Heated Steering Wheel! Navigation!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Send A Message