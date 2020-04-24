Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo BLUETOOTH!! 4WD!! REMOTE START!! LOTS OF CARGO SPACE!!

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo BLUETOOTH!! 4WD!! REMOTE START!! LOTS OF CARGO SPACE!!

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,589KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4901160
  • Stock #: P37582
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG9EC368007
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

If you are on the prowl for an American-made 5-passenger SUV with high-style and genuine off-road chops, the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a solid choice. Thanks to an alluring new array of in-vehicle electronics, the Grand Cherokee is also one of the most technologically advanced entrants in the category.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

