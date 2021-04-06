Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

133,440 KM

Details Description Features

$21,916

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,916

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited LIMITED 4x4 - NAV - HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited LIMITED 4x4 - NAV - HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 6832604
  2. 6832604
  3. 6832604
  4. 6832604
  5. 6832604
  6. 6832604
  7. 6832604
  8. 6832604
  9. 6832604
  10. 6832604
  11. 6832604
  12. 6832604
  13. 6832604
  14. 6832604
  15. 6832604
  16. 6832604
  17. 6832604
  18. 6832604
  19. 6832604
  20. 6832604
Contact Seller

$21,916

+ taxes & licensing

133,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6832604
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG9EC320103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,440 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE - 20" ALLOYS



Heated Front and Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Power Hatch

Remote Start System

4x4

20" Alloy Wheels

Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors

Navigation System

Sunroof

8.4" Color Touch Screen

9-speaker Sound System w/ 506W amp

Bluetooth Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Power Seats w/ Memory Settings & Power Lumbar Support

Power Mirrors - Heated

Power Locks

Power Windows

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Garage Opener

Tow Package

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Traction and Stability Control

4x4

Selec-Terrain: Select From 5 Options to Suit Your Terrain

8-Speed Automatic Transmission

3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 133,440 KM
$21,916 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Acadia SLT1...
 160,645 KM
$14,712 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Tucson ...
 128,330 KM
$6,408 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory