2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLINDSPOT MONITORING
OFF-ROAD ADVENTURE GROUP I INCLUDES:
Quadra-Trac II 4x4 System
Selec-Terrain with Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud, and Rock Settings
Front Suspension Skid Plate
Fuel Tank, Transfer Case, and Underbody Skid Plate
Full-Size Spare Tire
Hill Descent Control
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY GROUP:
Adaptive Cruise Control / Forward Collision Warning
Advanced Brake Assist
Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Path Detection
Other Features Include:
4x4 w/ Terrain Select
3.0L Turbocharged V6 Engine
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Quadra-Lift Air Suspension
8.4 inch U-Connect Infotainment Screen
Configurable 7 inch Multi-View Cluster Display
Navigation System
Park-Sense Parking Assist System
Adaptive Cruise Control
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitoring
Advanced Brake Assist
Rear Cross-Path Detection
Panoramic Moonroof
Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors
Bluetooth Hands Free Calling w/ Audio Streaming
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary and USB Input
Power 12-Way Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar & Memory Settings
Power Passenger's Seat
Power Hatch
Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors - Heated
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control
Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start
Remote Start
Homelink Garage Opener
Privacy Glass
Fog Lights
20" Alloy Wheels
Automatic Transmission
Class IV Tow Package w/ 4 and 7-pin Wiring Harness
Traction and Stability Control
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
