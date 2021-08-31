Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

167,771 KM

Details Description Features

$24,744

+ tax & licensing
$24,744

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4x4 Diesel - ACCIDENT FREE

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4x4 Diesel - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,744

+ taxes & licensing

167,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7807779
  Stock #: 318912
  VIN: 1C4RJFCM4EC318912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 318912
  • Mileage 167,771 KM

Vehicle Description

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLINDSPOT MONITORING



OFF-ROAD ADVENTURE GROUP I INCLUDES:

Quadra-Trac II 4x4 System

Selec-Terrain with Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud, and Rock Settings

Front Suspension Skid Plate

Fuel Tank, Transfer Case, and Underbody Skid Plate

Full-Size Spare Tire

Hill Descent Control



ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY GROUP:

Adaptive Cruise Control / Forward Collision Warning

Advanced Brake Assist

Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Path Detection



Other Features Include:



4x4 w/ Terrain Select

3.0L Turbocharged V6 Engine

Heated & Cooled Front Seats

Heated Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Quadra-Lift Air Suspension

8.4 inch U-Connect Infotainment Screen

Configurable 7 inch Multi-View Cluster Display

Navigation System

Park-Sense Parking Assist System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Forward Collision Warning

Blind Spot Monitoring

Advanced Brake Assist

Rear Cross-Path Detection

Panoramic Moonroof

Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling w/ Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

Power 12-Way Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar & Memory Settings

Power Passenger's Seat

Power Hatch

Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Remote Start

Homelink Garage Opener

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

20" Alloy Wheels

Automatic Transmission

Class IV Tow Package w/ 4 and 7-pin Wiring Harness

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
8 speed automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

