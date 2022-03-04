$29,800+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited- 4WD, Remote Start, Heated Seats
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$29,800
- Listing ID: 8533982
- Stock #: 99650B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,090 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD), DEEP CHERRY RED CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you are on the prowl for an American-made 5-passenger SUV with high-style and genuine off-road chops, the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a solid choice. Thanks to an alluring new array of in-vehicle electronics, the Grand Cherokee is also one of the most technologically advanced entrants in the category.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a reliable Grand Cherokee today!
Vehicle Features
