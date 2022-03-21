Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

111,250 KM

Details Description Features

$27,824

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,824

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited 4X4 - LOCAL VEHICLE - LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited 4X4 - LOCAL VEHICLE - LEATHER

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 8736779
  2. 8736779
  3. 8736779
  4. 8736779
  5. 8736779
  6. 8736779
  7. 8736779
  8. 8736779
  9. 8736779
  10. 8736779
  11. 8736779
  12. 8736779
  13. 8736779
  14. 8736779
  15. 8736779
  16. 8736779
  17. 8736779
  18. 8736779
  19. 8736779
  20. 8736779
  21. 8736779
  22. 8736779
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,824

+ taxes & licensing

111,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8736779
  • Stock #: 275527
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBGXEC275527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,250 KM

Vehicle Description


Heated Front and Rear Leather Seats

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

8 Speed Automatic Transmission

Reverse Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Liftgate

Power Drivers Seat With Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Passenger Seat

Memory Seat Settings for Seat, Radio, and Mirrors

Power Windows

Heated Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Dual Zone Climate Controls

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Cruise Control

Hill Descent Control

Terrain Select

Universal Garage Door Opener

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Tow Package

Traction and Stability Control

18" Alloy Wheels

All Wheel Drive

3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 93,970 KM
$19,255 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue SL...
 130,770 KM
$21,824 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano P...
 125,770 KM
$31,418 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory