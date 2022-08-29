$48,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SRT8
110,004KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9244159
- Stock #: TP8699A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Redline 2 Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,004 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand Cherokee SRT 6.4 4x4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Redline 2 Coat Pearl
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) Dedicated Daytime Running Headlamps
SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO -inc: 19 Speakers High Performance Audio 825 Watt Amplifier
Cross-Traffic Alert
BLACK LEATHER SEATS W/PERFORATED SUEDE
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Class IV Receiver Hitch Delete Rear Tow Hook 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Steel Spare Wheel
Front Collision Warning
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8